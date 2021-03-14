A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: British Airways boss says vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restrictions

  • Sean Doyle called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel
  • He said the roll-out of shots made him optimistic the airline would be back flying this summer

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:03pm, 14 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters
A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE