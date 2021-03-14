A man receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Chesterfield, Britain. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: British Airways boss says vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restrictions
- Sean Doyle called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel
- He said the roll-out of shots made him optimistic the airline would be back flying this summer
