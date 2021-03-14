German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and her successor as chairman of the Christian Democratic Union, Armin Laschet. Photo: A
Angela Merkel’s party braces for drubbing in German state polls
- Public anger over a corruption scandal and a series of pandemic setbacks poses a challenge for Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives
- The votes for new regional parliaments in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg are seen as a bellwether ahead of September’s general election
