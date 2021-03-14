British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe poses for a photo on March 7 after she was released from house arrest in Tehran. Photo: AP
British-Iranian woman back in Tehran court after 5 years in prison
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court in Tehran to face new charges of spreading ‘propaganda against Iran’
- The new charges came just a week after Zaghari-Ratcliffe had completed a five-year prison sentence on widely refuted spying charges
Topic | Iran
