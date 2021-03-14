A Norwegian Medicines Agency report cited four instances of serious blood clotting events in adults after AstraZeneca vaccinations. Photo: Reuters
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
- The move came after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended suspending the AstraZeneca roll-out as a precautionary measure
- AstraZeneca said there was no link between its vaccine and reported blood clot cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
