A Norwegian Medicines Agency report cited four instances of serious blood clotting events in adults after AstraZeneca vaccinations. Photo: Reuters
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears

  • The move came after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee recommended suspending the AstraZeneca roll-out as a precautionary measure
  • AstraZeneca said there was no link between its vaccine and reported blood clot cases

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:39pm, 14 Mar, 2021

