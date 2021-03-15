Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Photo: Reuters Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick. Photo: Reuters
London police chief Cressida Dick defies calls to resign over Sarah Everard vigil clashes

  • In ugly scenes on Saturday night, officers clashed with crowds who had gathered on Clapham Common to remember the murdered marketing executive
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the commissioner should not quit, but condemned the policing on Saturday as ‘wrong’

Updated: 4:15am, 15 Mar, 2021

