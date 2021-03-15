Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP
Iran
World /  Europe

Husband of British woman detained for five years in Iran fears second conviction

  • Richard Ratcliffe said he expected his wife to receive ‘the maximum sentence’ when the ruling is handed down in seven working days
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained while on holiday in Iran in 2016 and convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:55am, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella in 2016. Photo: Free Nazanin campaign / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE