Two women in Rome take a selfie on Sunday, the last day of open restaurants and bars before tighter restrictions are enforced. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Italy in new lockdown as Ireland, Netherlands halt AstraZeneca shots
- Restrictions in Italy will cover 48 million people and last until Easter
- AstraZeneca vaccine shrouded in controversy as more countries limit use
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
