Two women in Rome take a selfie on Sunday, the last day of open restaurants and bars before tighter restrictions are enforced. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Italy in new lockdown as Ireland, Netherlands halt AstraZeneca shots

  • Restrictions in Italy will cover 48 million people and last until Easter
  • AstraZeneca vaccine shrouded in controversy as more countries limit use

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:06pm, 15 Mar, 2021

