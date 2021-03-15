Coronavirus: woman who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine had ‘unusual symptoms’, Denmark says
- The Danish Medicines Agency said the 60-year old had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels
- The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said there was no link between the vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca and blood clotting
The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said.
A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.
“It was an unusual course of illness around the death that made the Danish Medicines Agency react,” it said in a statement late on Sunday.
Norway said on Saturday that three people, all under the age of 50, who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, which were labelled “unusual symptoms” by health authorities.
Denmark, Norway and Iceland said last week they would halt the introduction of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group on Monday said there was no link between the jab it developed with AstraZeneca and blood clotting.
Andrew Pollard said there was “very reassuring evidence that there is no increase in a blood clot phenomenon here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe been given so far”.
“It’s absolutely critical that we don’t have a problem of not vaccinating people and have the balance of a huge risk, a known risk of Covid, against what appears so far from the data that we’ve got from the regulators – no signal of a problem,” he told BBC radio.
European vaccination programmes have been upset in the last two weeks by reports that recipients of the AstraZeneca inoculation have suffered blood clots.
AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its Covid-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.
In Germany, the question marks over the vaccine caused a political row, with the leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), Markus Soeder, saying the country needed clear guidance from its own experts.
Noting that some other European Union countries had stopped using the vaccine, Soeder told a news conference: “That’s why there has to be an extra clear statement in Germany: is the vaccine good or bad?”
The health ministry said the country was continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine according to the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines.
The reports of potential safety risks are taken seriously and data is examined constantly, a ministry spokesman said. Further proceedings would be discussed with the European and the national vaccine regulators this week, he said.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse