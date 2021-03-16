German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Germany’s health minister said the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute
- Emmanuel Macron said France would suspend shots until Tuesday, when the European Union’s drug regulatory agency will weigh in on the vaccine
