German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Germany’s health minister said the decision was taken on the advice of the country’s vaccine regulator, the Paul Ehrlich Institute
  • Emmanuel Macron said France would suspend shots until Tuesday, when the European Union’s drug regulatory agency will weigh in on the vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:26am, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn speaks during a press conference to comment on the suspension of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE