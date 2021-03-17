(From left) Britain’s Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during an event in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry’s first post-Oprah talks with brother William ‘not productive’, friend says
- Prince Harry has also spoken to Prince Charles, after saying in the bombshell interview that his father had let him down
- Michelle Obama says Meghan Markle’s recollections about a remark made about the possible colour of her son’s skin were heartbreaking
