China’s national flag is seen in front of the Chinese embassy in Berlin. No one was injured in the arson attack on the building last week. Photo: Shutterstock China’s national flag is seen in front of the Chinese embassy in Berlin. No one was injured in the arson attack on the building last week. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese man detained in Berlin for hurling Molotov cocktails at embassy

  • The suspect is believed to have launched the arson attack in ‘protest against the Chinese government’s policy towards minorities’
  • The Chinese citizen, 42, was arrested last week after security guards saw him throw flaming devices at the embassy building

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:55am, 17 Mar, 2021

