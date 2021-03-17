An AstraZeneca logo is seen reflected in a drop on a syringe needle. The EU is frustrated over the lack of deliveries from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Photo: Reuters
EU threatens to ban vaccine exports to UK amid ‘crisis of century’
- European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said 10 million vaccine doses had gone to Britain, but the bloc was ‘still waiting’ for jabs in return
- Less than one-tenth of the EU’s population is inoculated, jeopardising plans to restart travel on the continent this summer
Topic | European Union
