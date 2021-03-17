An AstraZeneca logo is seen reflected in a drop on a syringe needle. The EU is frustrated over the lack of deliveries from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Photo: Reuters An AstraZeneca logo is seen reflected in a drop on a syringe needle. The EU is frustrated over the lack of deliveries from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Photo: Reuters
An AstraZeneca logo is seen reflected in a drop on a syringe needle. The EU is frustrated over the lack of deliveries from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Photo: Reuters
European Union
EU threatens to ban vaccine exports to UK amid ‘crisis of century’

  • European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said 10 million vaccine doses had gone to Britain, but the bloc was ‘still waiting’ for jabs in return
  • Less than one-tenth of the EU’s population is inoculated, jeopardising plans to restart travel on the continent this summer

Reuters
Reuters in Brussels

Updated: 10:18pm, 17 Mar, 2021

An AstraZeneca logo is seen reflected in a drop on a syringe needle. The EU is frustrated over the lack of deliveries from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Photo: Reuters
