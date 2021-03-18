The grass courtyard in front of the former Royal Mint building in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Tiananmen Square in London? UK council seeks to rename streets near Chinese embassy’s new site
- The council of Tower Hamlets borough has backed a motion to rename streets nearby the area to ‘call out the CCP’s human rights violations’
- The move is the latest controversy to surround the site, where the Royal Mint was formerly located and where thousands of Bubonic Plague victims may be buried
Topic | Britain
The grass courtyard in front of the former Royal Mint building in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke