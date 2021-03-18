The grass courtyard in front of the former Royal Mint building in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke The grass courtyard in front of the former Royal Mint building in London. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Tiananmen Square in London? UK council seeks to rename streets near Chinese embassy’s new site

  • The council of Tower Hamlets borough has backed a motion to rename streets nearby the area to ‘call out the CCP’s human rights violations’
  • The move is the latest controversy to surround the site, where the Royal Mint was formerly located and where thousands of Bubonic Plague victims may be buried

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:39pm, 18 Mar, 2021

