A man in Madrid holds a placard reading ‘To choose to die without suffering’ during a demonstration in support of a law legalising euthanasia. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM hails ‘humane, fairer, freer’ nation as euthanasia, assisted suicide is legalised

  • The law makes Spain the fourth European nation to decriminalise assisted suicide, alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg
  • The move is being celebrated by patients and right-to-die campaigners, but slammed by the Catholic Church and Spain’s right and far-right opposition

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:36pm, 18 Mar, 2021

