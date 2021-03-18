A man in Madrid holds a placard reading ‘To choose to die without suffering’ during a demonstration in support of a law legalising euthanasia. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM hails ‘humane, fairer, freer’ nation as euthanasia, assisted suicide is legalised
- The law makes Spain the fourth European nation to decriminalise assisted suicide, alongside the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg
- The move is being celebrated by patients and right-to-die campaigners, but slammed by the Catholic Church and Spain’s right and far-right opposition
Topic | Spain
A man in Madrid holds a placard reading ‘To choose to die without suffering’ during a demonstration in support of a law legalising euthanasia. Photo: AFP