Tarmo Kouts, a leading expert in oceanography, worked at Tallinn Technical University. Photo: Facebook
Estonian ocean scientist gets three-year jail sentence for spying for China
- Maritime scientist Tarmo Kouts, 57, was sentenced earlier this month in the country’s first intelligence case not linked to Russia
- A security official said Kouts had been recruited by Chinese intelligence operating under the cover of a think tank in 2018
