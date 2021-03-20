Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson gets first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
- The prime minister urged the public to do the same, saying he ‘did not feel a thing’
- European countries resumed using the AstraZeneca shot after regulators said its benefits outweighed any risks, following recent reports of blood clots
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Friday. Photo: AP