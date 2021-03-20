Lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on Friday. Photo: Icelandic Coast Guard/AFP
Iceland volcano dormant for 900 years erupts, lights up night sky near capital Reykjavik
- A no-fly zone was established in Fagradalsfjall and residents were ordered to stay indoors as a crimson glow lit up the night sky
- The eruption took place in the Krysuvik volcanic system, which has been inactive for the past 900 years
Topic | Iceland
