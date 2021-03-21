A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: German police use water cannon as lockdown protest turns violent
- Protesters carried placards reading ‘No compulsory vaccination’ and ‘Democracy will not tolerate censorship’
- National and regional leaders are expected to consult on Monday over the next steps in the national lockdown
