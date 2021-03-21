A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: German police use water cannon as lockdown protest turns violent

  • Protesters carried placards reading ‘No compulsory vaccination’ and ‘Democracy will not tolerate censorship’
  • National and regional leaders are expected to consult on Monday over the next steps in the national lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:38am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator in Kassel, Germany, holds a giant puppet depicting a devil with a vaccine during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE