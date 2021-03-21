People take part in a protest against the coronavirus lockdown at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday. Photo: PA / DPA People take part in a protest against the coronavirus lockdown at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday. Photo: PA / DPA
Coronavirus: London police arrest 33 protesters at demonstration against lockdown restrictions

  • There were reports of scuffles and of protesters throwing bottles and cans at police officers
  • England’s lockdown measures have been in place since January, when Britain saw a surge in infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:24am, 21 Mar, 2021

