People take part in a protest against the coronavirus lockdown at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday. Photo: PA / DPA
Coronavirus: London police arrest 33 protesters at demonstration against lockdown restrictions
- There were reports of scuffles and of protesters throwing bottles and cans at police officers
- England’s lockdown measures have been in place since January, when Britain saw a surge in infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
