Pope Francis delivers the Angelus Prayer to the faithful on Saint Peter's Square from his offices in the Vatican City on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Vatican Media
‘Organisations of sin’: Pope Francis condemns mafia as Italy remembers victims of the mob
- Italy’s anti-mafia organisation Libera has for many years been remembering the victims of organised crime on March 21
- In a statement on Sunday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said: ‘Eradicating the mafia is possible and necessary’
Topic | Religion
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus Prayer to the faithful on Saint Peter's Square from his offices in the Vatican City on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE / Vatican Media