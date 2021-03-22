Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo: Harpo Productions / TNS
British royals consider diversity chief after Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview
- The move comes after the duke and duchess of Sussex claimed that a member of the family had made a racist comment about their son Archie
- A royal source said: ‘This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households’
