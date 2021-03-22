Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Britain warns EU’s export ban on vaccines would be ‘counterproductive’

  • EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened a to impose an export ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine unless the company delivers more of the agreed doses
  • The cross-Channel row over the AstraZeneca vaccine comes as Britain’s inoculation campaign hits new heights, while the EU struggles with its own roll-out

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:24am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters
Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Photo: BBC via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE