A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA
A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA
Crime
World /  Europe

Police injured after law-and-order protest turns violent in Bristol, United Kingdom

  • Two police vehicles were set on fire, while one officer suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs, said Avon and Somerset police
  • The clashes erupted after a rally against a new bill drawn up by the government to grant the police greater powers to crack down on protests

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:41am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA
A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE