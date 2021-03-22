A vandalised police van explodes outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol during a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest against the UK’s controversial Police and Crime Bill. Photo: PA / DPA
Police injured after law-and-order protest turns violent in Bristol, United Kingdom
- Two police vehicles were set on fire, while one officer suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs, said Avon and Somerset police
- The clashes erupted after a rally against a new bill drawn up by the government to grant the police greater powers to crack down on protests
Topic | Crime
