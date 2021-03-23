World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva in July 2020. Photo: AFP
New worldwide coronavirus deaths rise for first time in 6 weeks as WHO chief slams ‘grotesque’ vaccine gap
- Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tears into wealthy nations, saying they are costing vulnerable people’s lives in low-income countries
- He says rich countries are giving themselves a false sense of security, as continued Covid-19 transmission means the possibility of more variants
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva in July 2020. Photo: AFP