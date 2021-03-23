A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination centre in Italy. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca’s US trial questioned; Germany reverses reopening plans
- Germany will enter a strict shutdown for five days over Easter amid surging virus rates, Chancellor Angela Merkel said
- Meanwhile in the Czech Republic, the world leader in Covid-19 deaths per capita, reinfections are growing fast
Topic | Disease
