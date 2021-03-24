Banksy’s ‘Game Changer’ is seen on display at Christies London. Photo: Reuters
Street artist Banksy’s tribute to National Health Service workers sells for record US$20 million
- The black-and-white hand-painted artwork shows a boy lifting a nurse, her arm outstretched and wearing a cape, while traditional superheroes Batman and Spider-Man lie in a bin
- The sale took place as Britons across the country on Tuesday marked one year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the nation into its first lockdown
Topic | Britain
