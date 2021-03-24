Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Reuters
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon survives confidence vote in parliament
- The leader of the Scottish National Party faced the vote after an inquiry ruled she ‘misled’ lawmakers during a harassment probe of her predecessor, Alex Salmond
- A total of 65 Scottish lawmakers voted in favour of her remaining in her post while 31 voted against it. A total of 27 people abstained
