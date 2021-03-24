Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Reuters Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Reuters
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon survives confidence vote in parliament

  • The leader of the Scottish National Party faced the vote after an inquiry ruled she ‘misled’ lawmakers during a harassment probe of her predecessor, Alex Salmond
  • A total of 65 Scottish lawmakers voted in favour of her remaining in her post while 31 voted against it. A total of 27 people abstained

DPA
Updated: 11:51am, 24 Mar, 2021

