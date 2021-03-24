A medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Rome. Photo: AFP A medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Rome. Photo: AFP
A medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Rome. Photo: AFP
European Union tightens Covid-19 vaccine export controls

  • The bloc will demand that countries that received doses also allow shots to be sent back, based on the nation’s vaccination rate and pandemic situation
  • The proposal comes as the EU struggles to turn around its sluggish inoculation campaign, and amid a dispute with Britain over vaccine supplies

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:55pm, 24 Mar, 2021

