A medical worker injects a woman with a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination hub in Rome. Photo: AFP
European Union tightens Covid-19 vaccine export controls
- The bloc will demand that countries that received doses also allow shots to be sent back, based on the nation’s vaccination rate and pandemic situation
- The proposal comes as the EU struggles to turn around its sluggish inoculation campaign, and amid a dispute with Britain over vaccine supplies
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
