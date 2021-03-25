Pope Francis holds a live-streamed weekly private audience in the library of The Vatican. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP
Coronavirus: Pope gives order to slash salaries of Vatican staff
- From April, cardinals’ salaries will be reduced by 10 per cent while lower-ranking priests and nuns will see 3 per cent vanish from their pay cheques.
- Bans on tourism by many countries and other pandemic restrictions have severely reduced revenues at the Vatican Museums
