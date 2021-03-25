Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Germany’s Angela Merkel apologises for Easter lockdown U-turn

  • ‘I know that this entire process will trigger additional uncertainty. I deeply regret this and I ask all citizens for their forgiveness,’ said Merkel
  • Merkel said the decision to tighten an existing lockdown over the Easter period would have been too difficult to enforce from a legal and logistical standpoint.

Updated: 5:51am, 25 Mar, 2021

