A Ryanair Boeing airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Reuters
Ryanair plans 2,500 Spanish flights a week in bet on travel recovery – even as coronavirus cases rise in Europe
- At a separate news conference, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said bookings from Germany and the United Kingdom had surged
- Spain was the world’s second most-visited country before the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Aviation
A Ryanair Boeing airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Photo: Reuters