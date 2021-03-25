A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca revises vaccine effectiveness to 76 per cent in updated US trial data

  • Company revises jab’s effectiveness from 79 to 76 per cent after concerns from American authorities its US trial results had outdated data
  • AstraZeneca was an early front runner in the global race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, but a series of blunders have eroded US agencies’ confidence

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:01pm, 25 Mar, 2021

A vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Reuters
