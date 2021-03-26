Vincent Van Gogh’s 1887 painting ‘Scene de rue a Montmartre’. Photo: Reuters Vincent Van Gogh’s 1887 painting ‘Scene de rue a Montmartre’. Photo: Reuters
Vincent van Gogh painting of Paris street scene fetches US$16.5 million at auction

  • The painting, which depicts a man and woman strolling arm in arm, came from the private collection of a French family
  • The artist famously cut off part of his ear during an episode of mental illness and later shot himself and died near Paris in 1890

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:24am, 26 Mar, 2021

Vincent Van Gogh’s 1887 painting ‘Scene de rue a Montmartre’. Photo: Reuters Vincent Van Gogh’s 1887 painting ‘Scene de rue a Montmartre’. Photo: Reuters
