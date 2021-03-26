French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges
- French President Emmanuel Macron voiced frustration over national inoculation programmes that are running far behind those of Britain and the United States
- ‘We didn’t shoot for the stars. That should be a lesson for all of us. We were wrong to lack ambition, to lack the madness,’ said Macron
