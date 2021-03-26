A nurse prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot at an inoculation centre in France. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: EU reveals huge vaccine exports amid struggle to inoculate its own region
- While its export total includes deliveries via the Covax programme for poorer countries, the revelation could fire up voters frustrated at vaccination delays
- The bloc lags the US and UK in its inoculation roll-out, and governments across the continent have launched extensions or tightening of lockdowns amid new cases
