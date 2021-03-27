Family photographs of some of those who died in the 1994 genocide hang on display in an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. Photo: AP
France bears ‘overwhelming’ responsibility on Rwanda genocide, says report
- Around 800,000 people were slaughtered, mainly from the ethnic Tutsi minority, during the events of 1994
- The historical commission set up by President Macron added, however, that there was no evidence that Paris was complicit in the killings
Topic | Human rights
