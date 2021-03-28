Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees ‘nothing’ in Covid-19 data to prevent easing of lockdown
- Johnson conceded that a third wave of Covid-19 was sweeping Europe and could well hit Britain in about three weeks
- The ‘key difference’ to last year was that any rise in infections and hospitalisations should be ‘sufficiently mitigated’ by the vaccine rollout, Johnson said
