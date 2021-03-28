A commuter wears a face mask as policemen walk on the platform of Saint-Jean train station in Bordeaux, France on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Europeans tighten virus curbs as situation in France described as ‘critical’
- Twenty million people in France, including the greater Paris region, are classed as living in high-infection zones
- Belgium closed all businesses involving non-medical physical contact from Saturday while Poland closed crèches, playgrounds, DIY stores and beauty salons
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
