The Colosseum in Rome before being plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
From London to Singapore and Sydney, cities around the world dim their lights to mark Earth Hour
- Asia had kicked off the event after night fell with the skylines of metropolises from Singapore to Hong Kong going dark, as did landmarks including the Sydney Opera House
- In Paris, the three stages of the Eiffel Tour progressively went dark but there were few people to watch, with the whole country under a 7pm Covid-19 curfew
Topic | Conservation
