German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: EPA-EFE / NDR / Wolfgang Borrs
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges German states to stick to agreed lockdown rules as cases surge
- Merkel and the regional leaders had agreed to stick to shutdown measures including an ‘emergency brake’ to be applied in regions with high incidence rates until April 18
- But under Germany’s federal system, each state can ultimately decide its own rules and some have continued with reopening steps, despite fierce criticism
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
