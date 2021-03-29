Five people including billionaire Petr Kellner were killed after a helicopter crashed near Alaska’s Knik Glacier. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS
Czech billionaire Petr Kellner dies in Alaska helicopter crash
- Five people including Kellner were killed in the crash near Knik Glacier northeast of Anchorage
- The 56-year-old was a towering business figure of the Czech post-communist era, with his wealth estimated at US$17.5 billion
Five people including billionaire Petr Kellner were killed after a helicopter crashed near Alaska’s Knik Glacier. Photo: Zuma Press/TNS