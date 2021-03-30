The European Union’s transnational vaccine passport is now a definite reality. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: EU countries work on ‘green passport’ scheme to allow travel during pandemic
- The green passports are to be implemented in a consistent way across borders, Austrian Tourism Minister Elisabeth Koestinger said on Monday
- Koestinger said border-free travel should be possible again in the European Union by summer, after speaking with her colleagues in France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Spain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The European Union’s transnational vaccine passport is now a definite reality. Photo: TNS