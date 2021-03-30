British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline’s deal to manufacture the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine will help shore up local supply. Photo: Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline to manufacture Novavax Covid-19 vaccine in UK, securing local supply
- The agreement has the potential to reduce the UK’s reliance on overseas vaccine supplies amid a dispute with the EU over exports
- PM Boris Johnson said Britain is building up its long-term manufacturing capabilities, and is on track to offer a first vaccine dose to all adults by late July
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
