Chinese writer Can Xue has been nominated for the International Booker Prize. Photo: Weibo
China’s Can Xue among writers from four continents up for International Booker Prize
- The author’s I Live in the Slums is one of 13 books on the long list for the US$69,000 award
- Others include Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s The Perfect Nine, Maria Stepanova’s In Memory of Memory and Adania Shibli’s Minor Detail
Topic | Chinese authors
Chinese writer Can Xue has been nominated for the International Booker Prize. Photo: Weibo