Chinese writer Can Xue has been nominated for the International Booker Prize. Photo: Weibo Chinese writer Can Xue has been nominated for the International Booker Prize. Photo: Weibo
Chinese authors
World /  Europe

China’s Can Xue among writers from four continents up for International Booker Prize

  • The author’s I Live in the Slums is one of 13 books on the long list for the US$69,000 award
  • Others include Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s The Perfect Nine, Maria Stepanova’s In Memory of Memory and Adania Shibli’s Minor Detail

Chinese authors
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:01am, 31 Mar, 2021

