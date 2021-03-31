German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Germany limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine over blood disorder fears

  • Use of the shots will be restricted to people aged 60 and above as well as high-priority groups
  • The new limit on the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is another setback in Germany’s already sluggish vaccination campaign

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:46am, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday after an online meeting with state premiers to discuss use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE