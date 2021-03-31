Black Lives Matter protesters march through Notting Hill in London last year. Photo: AP Black Lives Matter protesters march through Notting Hill in London last year. Photo: AP
UK provides ‘model’ for racial equality, government report says, but critics call it a ‘whitewash’

  • Report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government after protests last year
  • It concluded geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion were more significant factors than the existence of racism

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:15pm, 31 Mar, 2021

