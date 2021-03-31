British trade secretary Liz Truss. Photo: Reuters
UK trade secretary Liz Truss urges WTO reform to ‘get tough on China and their behaviour’
- Truss told G7 meeting that China should no longer be designated a developing nation, claiming it was ‘ludicrous that some countries can evade market disciplines’
- She also suggested tightening human rights clauses in trade agreements, even though her government recently blocked MPs inserting a ‘genocide clause’ in such deals
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
British trade secretary Liz Truss. Photo: Reuters