A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
- Comments come after Germany limited use of the shots amid concerns over blood clots
- EU drug watchdog says experts have not found any underlying risk factors for the rare condition or any causal link to the vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
