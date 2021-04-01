A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP
A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Comments come after Germany limited use of the shots amid concerns over blood clots
  • EU drug watchdog says experts have not found any underlying risk factors for the rare condition or any causal link to the vaccine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:26am, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP
A medical worker prepares a syringe with the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab at a vaccine centre in Ebersberg, Germany on March 22. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE