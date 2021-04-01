Marseille residents watch French President Emmanuel Macron on a projector from their balcony on Wednesday. Photo: AP
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as coronavirus surges
- President Emmanuel Macron says existing pandemic restrictions in Paris and other areas will be extended nationwide for at least a month
- The total number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in France has surged past 5,000 for the first time in 11 months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
