Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP
Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

WHO team probing coronavirus origins in China pushes back as report faces global criticism

  • The experts didn’t have unfettered access to raw material or the lab in Wuhan that has become central to the controversy
  • But the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19 defended the study, saying the scientists were never pressured to remove critical elements from the report

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:53pm, 1 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP
Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China’s Hubei province on February 3. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE